Psychonauts 2 Review

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychonauts 2 reviewed by Tom Marks, also available on Xbox and PlayStation. As the long-awaited sequel to Double Fine's original 2005 Psychonauts, as well as its 2017 VR follow-up The Rhombus of Ruin, Psychonauts 2 brings a bit of that mid-2000s action-platformer clunkiness along with it, but it's still an excellent successor that has just about everything I could have hoped for from a sequel.

