Lexington, GA

Multiple shootings leave 2 dead in Lexington. Woman killed outside Waffle House

By Jeremy Chisenhall, Lexington Herald-Leader
tribuneledgernews.com
 3 days ago

Aug. 23—A 22-year-old woman was killed in a shooting outside a Lexington Waffle House early Sunday, according to the Fayette County coroner's office and Lexington police. Jaimesha Sharmae Beattie, 22, was hit by gunfire in the Waffle House parking lot in the 800 block of South Broadway, the coroner's office said in a news release. The shooting happened around 4:42 a.m., according to the coroner.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

