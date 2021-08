Players: Beck Black, vocals, bass, keyboards; Mo Matatquin, guitar; Adam Alt, drums. Material: North Carolina native Beck Black moved to Los Angeles years ago, in search of the Hollywood glamor that she had become so enamored with from afar. She found it, and so much more. Her music is oftentimes a reflection of that journey—east to west—her southern drawl blending beautifully with an attitude that is all City of Angels. The songs at this show in L.A. are fantastic; Beck Black (which, incidentally, is the name of the band as well as the frontwoman) switches between near-gothic post-punk and hard rock, with dashes of power-pop and ‘90s alt. There are covers of Joy Division (“Transmission”) and Stooges (“I Wanna Be Your Dog”) songs, betraying a couple of Black’s influences, but you’ll also hear some Siouxsie in there. A dash of Jane’s Addiction maybe? It’s impossible to separate it all, but it works.