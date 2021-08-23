Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book Review: Ska Boom! An American Ska & Reggae Oral History

By Music Connection
musicconnection.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusician, podcaster and author Wasserman’s book is an exhaustive, extensive collection of interviews with the people who enlivened the scene. An obvious labor of love, the story is told through hundreds of hours of intense interviews with musicians, artists, managers, club promoters, writers, promoters, and the fans who were there at the dawn of the ‘80s through the early ‘90s. The Untouchables, Bim Skala Bim, The Toasters, The Uptones, The Scofflaws, Let’s Go Bowling, Mephiskapheles are just a few of the bands interviewed.

www.musicconnection.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Review#Ska#Oral History#An American Ska Reggae#Untouchables#Uptones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturetheiet.org

Book review: ‘World Brain’ by HG Wells

Timely reissue for the visionary author’s prediction nearly a century ago of a global encyclopedia that would gather the world’s knowledge and make it freely available to all. The surest sign of a writer’s fame is when they themselves become a literary hero. This is certainly the case with HG...
Books & LiteratureOzona Stockman

Young readers book review

‘Sharks: Big Bad Biters’ A book review By Holden Goedrich Therese Shae’s book, “Sharks: Big Bad Biters,” describes the life of sharks and the many details about them. This book was awesome! Sharks are my favorite ocean animal. I would recommend this book, especially if you love ocean animals.
Books & Literaturewshu.org

Book Review: Monument

It can’t be easy writing a new book in a series because you have to consider readers who may be coming to you for the first time, as well as keep up with characters fans tell you they want to see back. But longtime Richmond Virginia newspaperman Howard Owen showed 10 books ago in his Willie Black murder mysteries that he can continue to create absorbing new challenges for Willie, his smart, sardonic, biracial protagonist reporter, now 60, and still working the police night beat because — well, a couple of novels back — he misbehaved. We wouldn’t have it any other way.
Books & Literatureduncanville.com

Fiction book review – A brilliant partnership

I’ve been reading books by the dynamic duo Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child for years. In 2019 they started a new series, Nora Kelly Novels. The first book, Old Bones was published a couple of years ago and the newest book, The Scorpion’s Tail, was recently added to the library collection. These books are filled with thrills and adventure with the best kind of characters (in my opinion), strong female leads. Nora Kelly is an archaeologist and Corrie Swanson is a green FBI agent hungry to prove herself. In the first book Corrie is investigating a suspicious death that is related to some recent grave robberies. Nora is busy trying to find a rumored lost treasure that a member of the Donner party hid away (yes, the cannibalistic Donner party). The two of them are thrown together and they don’t really hit it off, but the book does have a satisfying end. Especially when Agent Pendergast shows up to help solve the last bit of mystery.
Books & Literatureajournalofmusicalthings.com

The first review for my children’s book, The Science of Song, is in!

Come September 7, the children’s book on music and technology I co-authored will be in stores. The first review is in, too. Kirkus–a very important review site–can be very snarky with their opinions. However…. How and Why We Make Music. Author: Alan Cross. Author: Emme Cross. Author: Nicole Mortillaro. Illustrator:...
Brooklyn, INIndianapolis Recorder

Book review: ‘Blackout’

For most people, that means it’s time to sleep, but not you. Lights out means time to turn ‘em back on, pump up the music and get the party started. And for those in the new novel “Blackout” by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk and Nicola Yoon, it’s time to fall in love.
Theater & Dancemixmag.net

An online archive is documenting 30 years of dance music history

The Dance Music Archive is an online database that documents 30 years of dance music and rave culture. Just launched, the website allows visitors to explore each decade of dance music history from the 1980s onwards, through DJ mixes, radio shows, blogs, artwork and more. The team has ripped CDs, gathered physical documents and curated Spotify playlists to create an exciting audio-visual timeline.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Album Review: "Rites of Love and Reverence" by Gost (8/10)

Those listeners out there with a certain taste for morbidity are no doubt familiar with Gost (stylized as “GosT”), whose pioneering dark synthwave sound helped build the genre. The overall strength of this voodoo-tinged offering rests in its compositional complexity and sonic variety. Depeche Mode is as much of an influence as Ministry. As soon as you think you have Lollar’s sound figured out, the next track turns everything on its severed head. Gost’s juddering beats and ghoulish orientation are bound to click with listeners who prefer the cold embrace of darkness.
Books & LiteratureFlorida Times-Union

Book review: An impressive history of English gardens

"England’s Magnificent Gardens"" It’s no secret that many Americans are obsessed with all things British, so they may welcome this impressive book about the history of English gardens. It deals with notable estates and dozens of English gardeners, one of whom created a 150-acre lake at Blenheim that took more than five years to excavate. Once it was scooped out, it took two full years to fill with water.
Books & Literaturepublicradiotulsa.org

"The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois: A Novel"

Our guest is the poet and fiction writer Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, who teaches creative writing and literature at OU. She joins us to talk about her new book, "The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois," which is a very well-regarded debut novel. As was noted of this work in a starred review in Publishers Weekly: "A staggering and ambitious saga exploring African American history. Ailey Pearl Garfield, the youngest daughter of Geoff Garfield, a light-skinned Washington, D.C., physician, and Belle Driskell Garfield, a Southern school teacher, reckons with ancestral trauma while growing up in the 1980s and '90s. Throughout, historical sketches (or 'songs') link Ailey to her ancestors: Creeks, enslaved Africans, and early Scot slave owners. Ailey follows in the footsteps of her parents, attending the southern HBCU where they met and married as undergraduates before moving north to the 'City,' where Geoff attended medical school at Mecca University (a thinly veiled Howard). W.E.B. Du Bois's theories emerge in epigraphs throughout and are sagaciously reflected in the plot, as the accounts of Ailey's college life correspond to the 'talented tenth.' Later, tragedy unfolds as Lydia, Ailey's oldest sister who is haunted by childhood sexual abuse, succumbs to crack addiction. The multigenerational story bursts open when Ailey unearths some unknown family history during her graduate studies, as well as secrets of the Black female founder of her family's alma mater. Themes of family, class, higher education, feminism, and colorism yield many rich layers. Readers will be floored."
Books & Literaturemusicconnection.com

Book Review: Bootleg Stardust

Set in 1974, Dixon’s colorful novel takes the reader on a journey through the height of the 1970s rock world, and follows the ups and downs of high-school dropout Levi Jackson, a red hot guitar player who lands an audition for a prominent band who are recording at London’s Abbey Road Studios. What ensues is a tale that demonstrates the power of music to bring people together—and break them apart—and the courage it takes to find your own voice while navigating egos, jealousies, and deceptions.
Books & Literaturehorrornews.net

Book Review: Under Worlds, After Lives | Author Dan Fields

A collection of ten short stories containing the dark, sinister, eerie, and macabre, from Do Not Resuscitate to Old Man Winter and everything and anything imaginable in between. I’ll be the first to go on record that I wasn’t entirely sure what to make of Under Worlds, After Lives at...
Books & Literaturemusicconnection.com

Book Review: Punk Women: 40 Years Of Musicians Who Built Punk Rock

In his anthology-style book, Einsminger chronicles the contributions of special women who were able to scale the barricades of male-dominated punk scenes to make an impact on audiences. Poison Ivy of the Cramps, Siouxsie Sioux, Texacala Jones, Debora Iyall of Romeo Void, Lisa Kekaula of The Bellrays, and The Germs’ Lorna Doom are just a few of the women profiled.
Books & Literaturemusicconnection.com

Book Review: Music In My Life: Notes From A Longtime Fan

With his background as an attorney, concert promoter and R&R Hall of Fame exec, the author details his admiration for the artists he admires, both the lesser-known (Chuck Prophet, John Fullbright) and the renowned (Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Webb). Wightman writes about his advocacy for live music, and how he has forged special connections with scores of musicians over his lifetime, using his passion to bring artists and fans together.
Theater & Dancedjmag.com

New exhibition celebrates London’s Black music history and spaces

A free exhibition exploring South London's Black music scene has opened at the Horniman Museum. Curated by Adem Holness, 'Dance Can't Nice: Exploring London's Black Music Spaces' runs until 24th October, and celebrates figures from across grime, garage, bashment, jazz and other scenes, going back decades. The exhibition takes its name from a 1988 track by Frankie Paul and Sugar Minott.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Album Review: "The Horses and the Hounds" by James McMurtry (9/10)

This celebrated Texas singer-songwriter releases his first full-lengther in seven years to continue a creative path of vivid and literate storytelling that he’s solidly built a career on for over three decades. With cinematic precision and melodic craftsmanship tracks like “Canola Fields” and “If It Don’t Bleed” are slices of real life and musical travelogues. There are songs that lean toward reflection (“Vaquero”) and revelation (“Blackberry Winter”). “Operation Never Mind” offers sly commentary on the media while “What’s the Matter” is a clever road warrior’s day-in-the-life. This album was well worth the wait. McMurtry is “El Fuego!”
Visual Artnewcity.com

Brushed Off: A Review of “Another History of Art” by Anita Kunz

Toronto-based illustrator Anita Kunz’s new book is billed as an alternate art history. In “Another History of Art,” Kunz presents fictional female artists by playing off the names and biographies of nonfictional male artists, then concocting paintings of their most iconic works. For instance, Jane Singer Sargeant’s “Madame XX” depicts the opposite of the slender and ghostly white socialite in a black gown with a plump and tattooed POC gazing off in the same direction. Elsa Schiele’s distorted nude wears Louboutins, and the central figure of Johanna Vermeer’s “Woman with the Faux Earring” (not “Girl,” get it?) has eyes the size of fried eggs.
Books & Literaturemusicconnection.com

Book Review: Gods, Gangsters & Honor: A Rock n’ Roll Odyssey

Machat’s memoir is a cautionary tale for anyone flirting with the idea of pursuing a music career. The manager-attorney shows how the glitter and glamor too often disguise a crude and cruel reality, and how he found himself wondering whether it is possible to maintain any sense of honor inside such a world. Frank Sinatra, Leonard Cohen, Freddie Mercury, Michael Jackson, Sharon Osbourne, Phil Collins, Suge Knight, Tupac, Biggie, Phil Spector, Donny Osmond, Bobby Brown, Peter Gabriel and others populate this occasionally ragged but consistently enlightening book.
Books & Literaturewashingtoninformer.com

BOOK REVIEW: Back-to-School Books

$16.95 – $27.99. Nothing but the perfect notebook will ever do. Same with the crayons, the colored pencils, pens and the three-ring binder. School — whether virtual, in-person, or hybrid — is not the same without the perfect supplies. So why not start the year off right by adding these great books to the Back-to-School pile?

Comments / 0

Community Policy