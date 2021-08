Have you ever been caught up in a situation whereby you meet someone who is as perfect or more than perfect for you as your present partner?. This situation is a tiding storm that is known to all, but yet underrated. It is a gratifying feeling when you are with someone who lights up your world and continually brings out the best in you. Your need for his/her attention grows higher with each passing day as you communicate and share the extent of the emotions you conduct to one another. Days turn into weeks, weeks turn into months, and months to years. Due course of time, the love you share will transgress into a trust or belief for each other.