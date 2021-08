E-mini S&P 500 Futures (September): Settled at 4475.50, up 38.50. E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures (September): Settled at 15,304.50, up 217.75. The S&P and Nasdaq melted higher yesterday to settle at fresh records. In fact, each 30-minute bar for both was higher than the last with very little volatility, beginning with the opening bell surge through noon CT. Those gains were extended overnight with a spike into the European open, but price action has since slipped back near settlement ahead of the U.S. session.