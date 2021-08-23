9 Local Teams Still Alive in the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tourney

Typically, Target Field in Minneapolis is a sea of red, white, gold and blue during a Twins game. But, on Thursday, September 30, the stadium will be dressed in purple. The Twins are celebrating their fourth annual Prince Night on Thursday, September 30 starting at 6:40 p.m. You can buy a themed night package which will include a game ticket and a Prince themed bomber jacket. It's only available with the Prince theme night package and will not be sold separately. You can pick up your jacket the day of the game from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Target Field Station. It's located at the corner of Gate 6.