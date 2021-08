Hello everyone and welcome as another week in Walford kicks off. Coming up in tonight's visit to the Square... Keegan tells Mitch that he cheated on Tiffany. Mitch encourages him to tell Tiffany the truth, but when Keegan speaks to Dotty about this, she convinces him not to. Keegan and Dotty are both unaware that Vinny is eavesdropping on the conversation.