My wife, Cindy, and I have been avid birdwatchers for several decades. On a recent work trip to Tucson, Arizona, we were able to spend a couple of days enjoying God’s feathered marvels of creation. Southern Arizona is a mecca for birders. And high on the most-wanted list are some incredibly beautiful hummingbirds that occasionally venture out of Mexico. It is common knowledge among birders that if you want to fully experience the world of hummingbirds, you must go to Southern Arizona.