As you may be aware, I have this theory that some people wake up each morning and think: “What's the silliest thing I can do today?”. Over to Cambridge University where, as part of its anti-racist strategy the archeology museum is using signs to explain why its plaster-cast statues are white. The simple explanation is that plaster just is white. Some academics, however, believe the whiteness creates an impression there was an “absence of diversity” in the ancient world, which needs correcting. One of their sceptical colleagues describes the move as being “as terrifying as it is comical.”