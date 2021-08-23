Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

The Surface 604 Colt Electric Bike — CleanTechnica Review

By Kyle Field
CleanTechnica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurface 604 is known for building quality electric bikes that bring premium features like torque sensors, color displays, and hydraulic brakes to consumers at very reasonable price points. For the summer, the company sent us its Colt commuter workhorse so we could run it around town to see what it’s capable of.

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Electric Bicycle#Mountain Bike#Colt Electric Bike#Cleantechnica Review#Rook#The M L#20ah Pack#Ymca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Travelinputmag.com

Honda's new U Be is a sit-down electric scooter that costs just $475

Honda is releasing a new electric scooter for the Chinese market that will cost just $475. The “U Be,” as it’s called, is a sit-down, electric people-mover being made through a joint venture with Chinese automaker Guangzhou. CNET earlier wrote about the good-looking scooter. In terms of specs, the U...
Carshypebeast.com

Hot Wheels and SUPER73-RX Release a Street-Legal Electric Motorbike

Super73 has customized its RX e-bike to capture the spirit of Hot Wheels in a limited 24-bike release. The Hot Wheels x SUPER73-RX is quite the looker, donning a special blue and orange paint job, custom embroidered seat by Saddlemen, Ruffian ATV Lock-on grips by ODI, Stamp I Large pedals by Crankbrothers, and a yellow-tinted headlight.
BusinessLegit Reviews

Wolf Electric Pickup Makes Its Public Debut

One of the coolest electric vehicles we’ve seen from a startup in recent months comes from a company called Alpha Motor Corporation. The company has a fully electric pickup called the Wolf Electric Truck that was first announced in March. The automaker has shown some images of the truck before, but it is now confirmed the truck is officially revealed to the public.
Bicyclesdesignboom.com

moto adonis customizes harley-davidson livewire into electric batcycle

Established in 2012, custom workshop moto adonis reveals a first EV model with a harley-davidson livewire, called the rule breaker. the name suits the brief; the designers had no limits to the design otherwise than to create a futuristic, black and cool battery-powered sportbike. the result would even make batman envious.
BicyclesPosted by
SlashGear

Bird Bike allows individual ownership of high-end electric bicycle

The company Bird made their name in working with cities to bring electric bicycles and scooters to communities. They’re made to be eco-friendly, they’re made to be shared. The latest Bird Bike is made to be a similar proposition – environmentally conscious, battery-powered bike – but this time, it’s made for individual consumer ownership.
Buying CarsCarBuzz

Should You Lease Or Buy An Electric Car?

How Does Leasing an EV Differ from a Traditional Vehicle?. When it's time for a new car, you have two options - buying or leasing. The same is true when you're looking at an electric vehicle (EV) - is it better to buy that Audi e-tron you've had your eye on, or lease it? Each option has its own benefits and drawbacks but when considering the higher starting prices of the best EVs, is it better to lease rather than buy an electric car? It certainly warrants a closer look.
Santa Monica, CAspectrumnews1.com

Bird scooter company introduces electric Bird Bike

It’s been four years since Bird launched a mobility revolution with shared electric scooters that could be rented by the minute. Now, the Santa Monica company is spreading its wings with a different way of getting around: an electric bicycle called the Bird Bike that is available for outright purchase.
Bicyclessnntv.com

Fastest Electric Scooter is the Need of Hour

Originally Posted On: https://www.escootersstores.com/blogs/news/fastest-electric-scooters-2021. Rightly said by Benjamin Franklin. To compete in the modern world, you need to utilize your time efficiently. Therefore, it is wise to invest in the fastest electric scooter instead of a four-wheeler. After all, these scooters are not only economical, time-efficient, but they are also...
Bicycleselectrek.co

Paselec GS9 e-bike review: a full-suspension electric mountain bike on a budget

When it comes to e-bikes, full-suspension electric mountain bikes are where the fun’s at. They give you the confidence and the comfort to do things you wouldn’t attempt on most other e-bikes. But that comes at a high cost – as in a high price. Budget eMTBs may not pack the same punch or performance as the top-dollar versions, but bikes like the Paselec GS9 give us normies the chance to have some real fun on a full-suspension electric mountain bike without having to sell a kidney.
BicyclesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Carqon Classic electric family cargo bike has a range of 120 km and a child’s door

Take the kiddos for a ride in an eBike on the Carqon Classic electric family cargo bike. This luxurious eBike for families has a range of 120 km, so it’s great for longer trips. And the solid HDPE box has a door that’s easy to open and close. The transport box is also a safe and secure place for children to sit while an adult pedals. In fact, the box boasts three-point safety belts and room for an infant. What’s more, the Bosch engine is lightweight, compact, and super efficient. Additionally, you can even choose between belt or chain gear options. Even better, you get an impressively relaxed cycling experience thanks to the Carqon’s low center of gravity. Furthermore, the braking system is comparable to mountain bikes and speed pedelecs, letting you hit the road confidently. Finally, this eBike features lighting from the Axendo range from Spanniga for ideal visibility.
Bicyclesopereviews.com

Turboant Thunder T1 Fat Tire Electric Bike

Having gotten the chance to review the Turboant X7 Pro electric scooter , we didn’t waste much time agreeing to follow up with another product. The Turboant Thunder T1 Fat Tire Electric Bike represents the company’s flagship electric bicycle, with tons of power, ample range, and the ability to cruise for as many as 60 miles on a charge!
Carscartechnewz.com

Royal Enfield Joins the Electric Race with Premium Electric Bike!!

Electric vehicles have become the latest craze in the automobile industry. The shift to the electric vehicles is rightly augmented by the government’s policies and the coming of newer players in the industry. While new players like Ola and Ather are working to expand their footprints in the industry, established two wheeler manufacturers of the country such as TVS, Hero, Honda and other have already joined the bandwagon.
BicyclesPosted by
TechRadar

Pure Electric launches new, long-range electric scooter – and it’s a beauty

British electric scooter brand Pure Electric has launched a long-range follow-up to its impressive Pure Air Pro model, dubbed the Pure Air Pro LR. Alongside range and performance improvements come some marked visual upgrades over its predecessor, not least the addition of a birch and maple plywood deck, which Pure Electric says has been engineered to provide a more secure standing platform for riders.
BicyclesTree Hugger

What Is the Best Electric Bike for Older or Novice Riders?

Over at Electric Bike Report, the real experts choose the Best Electric Bikes for Seniors 2021. They have actually tried every e-bike on their list and have been doing this for years, when I have seriously e-biked for only two years and have not tried nearly so many different models. But I do have a wish list of attributes that I think would be nice to have on a bike for anyone.
CarsCleanTechnica

Tesla Switching to LFP Batteries for Standard Range Model 3 & Model Y

Many rumors on the internet can best be ignored. That is especially true for rumors about electric cars and Tesla. To base this article on a rumor is because of the source, and because it is logical and more or less expected to happen. First, there’s the rumor of standard...
CarsCarscoops

Lifted Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition Is The Perfect Vehicle For Surfers

Kia unveiled a unique Soul EV-based concept car designed for surfers, utilizing a pre-production model that was saved from the crusher. The Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition was named after UK’s surfing and music festival taking place this year between 11-15 August on the Cornish coast, where the one-off car will be exhibited.
EconomyTechCrunch

Shared micromobility company Bird launches a consumer electric bike for $2,299

Shared micromobility company Bird has unveiled a new consumer e-bike. This is the first time the company is selling private vehicles rather than relying on the shared model. It’s calling the bike the “Bird Bike,” which is the same name it’s using for the recently released shared e-bike the company launched in June. As with the shared model, the bike is designed in-house, but Bird did not identify the manufacturing partner. Limited quantities of the bike, in Stealth Black and Gravity Gray, are available starting Thursday for $2,299. Bird did not specify which markets it would deliver the initial order of the e-bike to, but it hopes to make the bike broadly available from U.S. retailers this fall.
Worldausdroid.net

Hyundai Ioniq Electric – Australian EV Car Review

For those who’ve been following Ausdroid a bit over the last year, you’ll remember we’ve taken a few cars for a spin to see what kind of technology can be found on the road these days. A particular focus has been on electric vehicles which we believe – as do many others – will be the future of motoring in Australia and around the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy