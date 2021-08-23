Local veterans watching Afghanistan evacuations closely

Over two decades, hundreds of thousands of Americans fought in Afghanistan or Iraq and are now watching what's going on at Kabul airport. A few of them spoke with WBFO Sunday. The Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park is a landmark for the veterans community, veterans of the wars memorialized on the waterfront. The Naval Park is currently working with veterans on "The Naval Park through Veteran Eyes." It's the museum collection as viewed by vets with cameras.