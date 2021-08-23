Cancel
Rainfall makes a welcome return to the Northern Plains

By Krissy Klinger
Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in what seems like forever, the Northern and High Plains saw a wetter-than-normal week while much of the rest of the Corn Belt was drier than normal in the week-ending August 21. The bulk of the precipitation arrived in the latter part of the week while the front half of the week was marked by very hot conditions, especially from the Dakotas to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. However, as the rain arrived later in the week temperatures took a significant drop into cooler-than-normal territory. Despite the arrival of wetter conditions, long-term drought is likely to remain across this region since it will take a prolonged period of substantial rain to make a dent in the drought.

