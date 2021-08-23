Rainfall makes a welcome return to the Northern Plains

CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 8 cents per bushel * Short-covering in wheat expected after most-active contract fell to its lowest in nearly two weeks on Wednesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said that wheat export sales totaled 115,900 tonnes in the week ended Aug. 19, below the low end of trade estimates that ranged from 200,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 7-1/4 cents at $7.32-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last up 6 cents at $7.21 per bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was 3/4 cent higher at $9.08-3/4. CORN - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Technical setback expected in corn. * USDA said weekly corn export sales totaled 690,600 tonnes, in line with forecasts for 400,000 to 1.25 million tonnes. * Private exporters reported the sale of 100,000 tonnes of corn to Colombia for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, USDA said. * Benchmark December corn faced resistance at its 50-day moving average overnight. * CBOT December corn last traded down 3-1/4 cents at $5.48-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel * Soybeans under pressure from recent rains that should aid late stages of development in Midwest crops. * Soybean export sales totaled 1.825 million tonnes in the reporting week. Analysts forecasts for the weekly total had ranged from 1.2 to 2.125 million tonnes. * Private exporters reported the sale of 133,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, USDA said. USDA also announced a so-called flash sale of 132,150 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations. * November soybeans were last off 4-3/4 cents at $13.28 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)