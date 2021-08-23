Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to Watch the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream

By Xbox Wire
GIZORAMA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just over 24 hours, gamers across the globe will come together to watch the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, featuring the latest on previously announced games from Xbox Game Studios and our partners from around the world. The show will run about 90 minutes in length and will be packed...

gizorama.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamescom#Xbox Wire#Xbox Stream#Xbox Game Studios#Xbox Game Pass#Vk#Xbox Youtube#K 60fps#Chinese#Czech#Danish#Dutch#Farsi French#Finnish#German#Greek#Hungarian#Italian#Japanese#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Just Made a Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Free

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S can now download a popular Nintendo GameCube game, for free, with no strings attached. In addition to the Xbox Games With Gold lineup for August -- which includes Yooka-Laylee, Lost Planet 3, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, and Darksiders III -- all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can now download, for a limited time, Ikaruga. According to Twitter account Wario64, subscribers will need an Argentina regional account (which costs nothing) to grab this freebie, but others are reporting they've been able to download the game for free without meeting this requirement. Whatever the case, it's free, but it may make you jump over some hurdles in the process.
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Officially Loses Exclusive Game to Xbox

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Uh oh, Halo Infinite campaign details are leaking from the tech test

Get ready to dodge spoilers for the next four months, because Halo Infinite story details have already started to leak. Players checking out the first technical test flight for Halo Infinite on PC and Xbox have datamined a slew of story details from the multiplayer-exclusive preview build, and they're already starting to appear online.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta Date Leaked

For players who need to jump back into Diablo II, they don’t have to wait long. Apparently, the Open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected will begin this month. The Microsft store seems to be the culprit behind this newly leaked information. Numerous sites are now reporting that a listing posted...
psu.com

Far Cry 5 Is Playable For Free On PS4 From Today Until August 9

Ubisoft has announced that 2018’s Far Cry 5 will enjoy a Free Weekend period from August 5-9, during which players will be able to access the full game on PS4, PC, Google Stadia, and Xbox One. The trial version of Far Cry 5 can now be downloaded via the PlayStation...
Video Gamesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Microsoft testing new Xbox night mode

Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): Tech giant Microsoft will be soon bringing a new night mode for Xbox consoles which will let its users dim a controller's LED brightness. According to The Verge, the American software company has already started testing this night mode with Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring on Friday (local time), and "it allows Xbox owners to dim their screens, controller LED brightness and even the Xbox power button."The Xbox night mode allows for a lot of customization, including different dimming levels and an optional blue light filter.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Google Stadia Pro Games for August Available Now

Google Stadia Pro has four new games available this month. With an active Stadia Pro subscription (available for £8.99/month), you can claim these games for free. And, once you’ve claimed them, they’re yours to keep for the lifetime of your Pro subscription. August’s free Pro games features; Killer Queen Black,...
Video GamesThe Windows Club

How to fix Overwatch BN-564 error on Windows PC or Xbox One

If you are an Overwatch player, then you may or may not have experienced the BN-564 error code when you attempt to launch the game. This problem is confirmed to affect folks playing on Windows PC. This error is primarily due to server errors. Now, we can confirm that while server issues are the main problem, others do exist as well. But worry not, we are going to explain everything in this article for your deeper understanding.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

F1 2021 Loses PS5 3D Audio Support With New Patch

Yet another feature has been scrapped for the PlayStation 5 version of F1 2021 but which should return in due time. According to patch 1.06 notes shared by developer Codemasters earlier today, “3D audio for headphones has temporarily been disabled on PS5” (via PushSquare) but which will be “re-enabled as soon as audio issues relating to it have been resolved” in a future patch.
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Xbox Announces Upcoming Gamescom 2021 Event

I’ve never actually sat down and watched gaming events, rather relying on websites and other news outlets to get my gaming info and news. But since I’ve started sharing my deranged thoughts with you peeps on Critical Hit, I would probably have to. Problem is I get bored easily, so I will have to see how it goes. I make no promises.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Battlefield 2042' Playtest Footage Leaked Online, More Details Revealed

Multiple clips of gameplay footage of the early “Battlefield 2042” technical playtest have begun to surface online as testers start capturing videos of the game despite their NDA with the developers. Many of the leaked videos have since been taken down by EA, but more clips have started appearing on...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 Rated in Australia - News

The Australian Classification board has rated the two biggest 2021 Xbox exclusives - Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. We've known Forza Horizon 5 will launch on November 9 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC since it was first announced at E3 2021, however, Microsoft has yet to provide a release date for Halo Infinite beyond a Holiday 2021 window. Halo Infinite was given an M rating for "violence, online interactivity and in-game purchases."
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Popular streamer Dr. Disrespect, known for designing Call of Duty maps, is creating a new video game studio

El Streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm is starting his own video game studio and is looking for a studio director to help you run and co-found it. According to a work list that Beahm shared on her account from twitter, the former map designer of Call of Duty you are looking for a co-founder to help you start a new “AA / AAA game studio” it has a unique touch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy