‘Red Table Talk’ Inks Overall Deal With iHeartMedia – Talesbuzz

'Red Table Talk' Inks Overall Deal With iHeartMedia
EXCLUSIVE: Westbrook‘s Red Table Talk franchise is expanding with an overall deal with iHeartMedia to launch the Red Table Talk Audio Network. A new slate of co-produced podcasts is part of said deal including 5 new shows set to premiere in the next two years. The first will be the podcast version of the Emmy Award-nominated Red Table Talk: The Estefans—featuring Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, and Lili Estefan—making its debut on Aug. 25 as part of iHeartMedia’s My Cultura.talesbuzz.com
