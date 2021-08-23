Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Red Table Talk’ Inks Overall Deal With iHeartMedia – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Westbrook‘s Red Table Talk franchise is expanding with an overall deal with iHeartMedia to launch the Red Table Talk Audio Network. A new slate of co-produced podcasts is part of said deal including 5 new shows set to premiere in the next two years. The first will be the podcast version of the Emmy Award-nominated Red Table Talk: The Estefans—featuring Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, and Lili Estefan—making its debut on Aug. 25 as part of iHeartMedia’s My Cultura.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Lili Estefan
Person
Emily Estefan
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartmedia#Red Table Talk#Iheartmedia#Estefans#Positively Gam#Facebook Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Behind Viral VideosEffingham Radio

Industry News: YouTube, Most Dangerous Games, Red Table Talk and More!

YOUTUBE TOPS 2 MILLION CREATORS: YouTube has surpassed 2 million creators in its YouTube Partner Program, which shares ad revenue with creators. Over the last three years, YouTube says it has paid $30 billion+ to creators, artists and media companies. “Now, more than 2 million creators participate in YPP globally, including many who might not otherwise have had a platform, from tech reviewers to entertainers,” Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer, wrote in a blog post. “And many of these creators are generating jobs and contributing to local and global economies.”
Businesstalesbuzz.com

Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios Inks First-Look Deal With Nat Geo – Talesbuzz

Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios is expanding its relationship with National Geographic with a five-year first-look deal for unscripted content. The pact comes ahead of Smith’s new adventure series Welcome to Earth for Disney+, which is slated to premiere on the streaming platform later this year. The deal includes the development...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Copeland’s SHOCKING Delivery!

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease things are heating up on the Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) front. Viewers of the CBS soap know that the heavily pregnant surrogate has been missing for weeks. So far there have been no leads in her disappearance. However, that all changed when Ben ‘Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) spots a clue. While the police follow up on Stitch’s lead, Mariah appears to have contractions. Nevertheless, she knows it is too soon. It could be false labor. Or is it the real thing? Y&R spoilers for the week of August 30 to September 3 reveal Mariah will go into labor but she won’t be alone. Who will be there to help her bring Bowie into the world?
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Fresh Harry and Meghan Drama Exposed in Updated Biography

British royal family news reveals that the new bio about Meghan and Harry is barely a year old but they are so relevant it needs an update. Because the couple are a legend in their own minds. In case you haven’t heard, Finding Freedom is chockablock full of juicy tidbits...
CelebritiesSoap Opera Digest

Michael Nader Dead At 76

Michael Nader (ex-Dimitri, ALL MY CHILDREN; ex-Dex, DYNASTY) passed away at the age of 76, Michael Fairman is reporting exclusively. The actor died on August 23 from an untreatable cancer. To read the full article, click here.
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Rick Ross Does His Own Crate Challenge – Watch

Rick Ross is the latest rapper to participate in the viral crate challenge. However, he stepped things up a notch—both literally and figuratively—and added some boss-like elements to his version of the challenge. Earlier today (Aug. 25), Rozay share a video of himself climbing atop a gradual stack of boxes...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Eva Longoria's leggy display has fans doing a double take

Eva Longoria took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a new image of herself in leisurewear, with the caption: "Daydreaming." The 46-year-old actress and film producer, who can usually be seen gracing red carpets in flowy gowns, looked amazing as she was dressed casually in a grey sweatshirt, shorts and white trainers, looking off into the distance. She styled her hair in a half-up, half-down ponytail.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Maria Menounos reflects on life as she shares emotional update

Maria Menounos and her family have suffered immense heartache and agonising illnesses over the last few years and now she's got a poignant message for fans and an update on her life. The former E! News host had some important words for her social media followers as she entered a...
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed

Showing 1 - 4 of 4 articles tagged "Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed" TV Today: New Netflix Doc Looks at the Darker Side of Bob Ross' Legacy. Legendary TV painter Bob Ross zealously guarded his privacy, and so have the people entrusted with his estate. Posted Monday 8/23/21...
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Reveals Where She Stands with Traci Braxton Now

Tamar Braxton and Traci Braxton clashed on BFV. “Braxton Family Values” star Tamar Braxton felt like the show really did a number on the family’s relationships with one another. In fact, fans of the show have seen the sisters clash a lot over the years. Before Tamar left the show after a suicide attempt, she wasn’t on the best terms with Traci Braxton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy