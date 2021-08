The Outstanding But Overlooked Men’s Swims From the Tokyo Olympics. At the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel stormed to three individual Olympic golds, a total only Mark Spitz and Michael Phelps had ever previously achieved in one Olympics, and he shepherded the U.S. men to a pair of gold medals in the 400 freestyle relay and 400 medley relay. He set a world record in the 100 butterfly. Kristof Milak and Adam Peaty were among the expected stars to win Olympic gold in Tokyo, and swimmers like Evgeny Rylov and Bobby Finke joined that list with amazing performances.