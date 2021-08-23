Tyler, Texas To Be A Gigabit City With 100% Fiber Optic Network From MetroNet

MetroNet announced a plan that will connect residents and businesses in Tyler and surrounding communities to an ultra-high speed 100 percent fiber optic network delivering fiber TV, phone and internet service. Evansville, IN.- based, MetroNet is the largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic platform in North America. MetroNet will fully fund the project to provide residents and businesses with symmetrical, Gigabit speed internet service. MetroNet expects construction to begin this fall, with the first customers coming online in the spring of 2022.