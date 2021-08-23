Premiere movies and series on Netflix, Movistar +, Amazon, Disney + from August 23 to 29
Practically the last week of August – we change the month in the middle of next week – in these seven days we have quite a few news, starting with an animated series that will not lack viewers in its premiere, such as The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare, an anime-style film based on the same literary saga that Netflix is also adapting live with Henry ‘Superman’ Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0