Comprehensive set of CoreLogic solutions to leverage the Encompass Partner Connect APIs to deliver a more streamlined workflow process. CoreLogic, a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, announced that it has entered into an enterprise agreement with ICE Mortgage Technology, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, to support the company’s commitment to delivering a true digital mortgage offering for mortgage lenders and their borrowers. To drive this shared vision of improving the mortgage manufacturing process, CoreLogic will leverage Encompass Partner Connect™ across ten fundamental CoreLogic solutions to update critical data-driven processes and make these solutions available to thousands of mutual clients on the ICE Mortgage Technology™ Platform.