Missouri State

Police: Crash in suburban Kansas City kills 6-year-old girl

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Police say a crash in suburban Kansas City has killed a 6-year-old girl and seriously injured several others, including a 4-year-old boy. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Friday night in Excelsior Springs, when a car went off the right side of the road, hit a parked pickup truck and then traveled into a field before coming to rest in a brush pile. The patrol said a 6-year-old girl inside the car died at the scene. The 24-year-old driver, two 18-year-old passengers and a 4-year-old boy in the car were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

