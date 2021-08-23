Cancel
Fact Mix 822: Prettybwoy

By Fact
factmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan’s Prettybwoy dreams of an open dancefloor on a club mix full of colourful melodies and complex rhythms. Tokyo-based producer Prettybwoy has been a part of the SVBKVLT family since 2016, when he released Solstice, a five-track EP of grime-inspired instrumental club music with melodies firmly rooted in Japan’s own pop music culture. However, Prettybwoy’s career as a DJ stretches back to 1999, and he was a regular fixture at Goth-Trad’s internationally renowned dubstep night Back To Chill in the ’00s.

