Sir Michael Caine handed lifetime achievement award at Karlovy Vary IFF

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Michael Caine has been honoured with a Crystal Globe at the opening of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic. The Get Carter actor felt humbled to receive the award and admitted: “What you’ve done for me is amazing because you’ve given me an award for something that I love dearly - my life”

