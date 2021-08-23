Sir Michael Caine handed lifetime achievement award at Karlovy Vary IFF

I’ve never been to the Czech Republic. I know it from the rich and voluptuous cinema her people started producing in the '60s, though obviously I was late to the game in a hundred ways. Jan Kříženecký started making documentaries about Prague about two years after the Lumière brothers and Georges Méliès first defined the split between realism and expressionism and the country’s had many names and a rich cinematic tradition ever since. The Czech new wave period in the late '60s not only reintroduced a host of old school directors to the wider world (like František Vláčil, director of consensus Czech masterpiece “Marketa Lazarová” and Otakar Vávra, director of the haunting “Witchhammer,” perhaps THE defining post-Prague Spring movie) but also a new generation of geniuses. Miloš Forman, Věra Chytilová, Jiří Menzel, and Jan Němec took the world by storm but those who didn’t leave for greener pastures stayed part of regional cinematic history. Film scholarship remains patchy on the contributions of Czech filmmakers to the wider world. I’ve been beguiled not just by the grammatical innovations of Czech filmmakers, still being copied today, but also by the way the country appears though their art. A forbidding, beautiful place at the center of European history, eroded by the cruelty of time and the ruling classes; still unchanged in its exquisite landscapes and baroque architecture and streets. Or anyway ... that’s the story the pictures tell.