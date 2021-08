Earlier this summer, Netflix's GEEKED Week offered fans awaiting news & previews for the streamer's live-action series adaptation of popular anime Cowboy Bebop found what they were looking for. Not only did we have John Cho (Spike Spiegel), Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black), and Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine) on hand to announce that original anime music composer Yoko Kanno would be creating original work for the live-action series, which would be hitting screens this fall. Well, on Monday morning things got a whole lot more real with a set of incredibly impressive first-look images along with the news that the series would be crash-landing into our lives on November 19. But let's be honest? You're here for the images… so here you go!