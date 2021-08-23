Penn scores first regular season goal in loss to Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga women's soccer team begins their 2021 fall schedule against Eastern Washington at Luger Field Thursday. The Zags are coming off of an unprecedented spring regular season slate. Gonzaga placed third for the first time since the West Coast Conference expanded to 10 teams. GU finished 7-3-1 overall and 5-2-1 in conference play. The Zags' coaching staff of Chris Watkins, Assistant Coaches Lexi Brown and Katie Benz, were named the West Region Staff of the Year. Watkins was named a 2020-21 West Coast Conference co-Coach of the Year, becoming only the second GU Head Coach to earn WCC Coach of the Year honors, and the first since 2003. The Bulldogs finished the season receiving a vote in the national rankings.