Penn scores first regular season goal in loss to Gonzaga

By Matthew Davis
Red and Black
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSophomore forward Tori Penn scored her first regular season goal in a 3-1 loss to Gonzaga on Sunday. The goal in the 29th minute equalized the game at one apiece before Gonzaga scored two in the second half. The ball was swung in from a corner kick and put into...

