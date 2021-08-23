Psychonauts 2 review — A journey into imagination

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is an RPG developed by Marvelous and published by Capcom. It launched on Switch and Windows PC worldwide on July 9th, 2021. I think it’s important before discussing the game to go over the different versions, as wells as the various add-on products that were launched alongside the game. The Switch version of the game comes with amiibo functionality the PC doesn’t support, and the game launched with three amiibos alongside it. Each amiibo comes with an exclusive armor set in-game which lets you look like various characters. If you are a collector, there is a Japanese exclusive set of 3 more amiibo that unlock outfits in the game as well. Besides the amiibo content, there is almost 50$ in cosmetic DLC available on the PC and Switch versions. On top of the deluxe edition being 70$. I think this level of paid bonus content is way too much and seems to be designed to take advantage of hardcore monster hunter fans. Which to be fair, there are easily hundreds of thousands of those and there are plenty who will pay the over 120$ price tag for all the game’s content.