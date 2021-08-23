Psychonauts 2 review — A journey into imagination
The most important thing I can say about Psychonauts 2 is that it’s better than the original, which itself was far from a bad game. The original Psychonauts came out in 2005. It was a charming and creative 3D platformer. Those strengths helped cover up some of its flaws, including some awkward pacing and a color palette that can sometimes look a bit … pukey. Psychonauts 2 — which releases on August 25 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC — is a sleeker and prettier experience. I played it on Xbox Series X, and it colorful worlds and smooth performance often impressed me.venturebeat.com
