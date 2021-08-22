30 Years Ago: Kiss Reimagine Argent for ‘Bill and Ted’ Sequel

You could build a pretty great Kiss concert out of songs the group has never played live. The self-professed "hottest band in the land" carried over most of the songs early in their career, performing all but four of the 58 tracks found on their first six albums at least once onstage. (According to Setlist.fm, the never-played songs are "See You in Your Dreams" and "Baby Driver" from Rock and Roll Over, and "Then She Kissed Me" and "Got Love for Sale" from Love Gun. They have played "Kissin' Time," which was added to 1974's Kiss against their wishes. )