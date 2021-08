A man from Page, Arizona, drove more than 100 mph to reach the Utah-Arizona state line before pulling over for a Utah sheriff's deputy who was pursuing him, according to charging documents. (Shutterstock) KANAB — Criminal charges were filed Thursday against a man who police say was traveling over 100 mph and refused to pull over until he had crossed the state line into Arizona — then appeared to be "shocked" when told he would be booked into jail in Utah.