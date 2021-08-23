Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Poison or cure? Traditional Chinese medicine shows that context can make all the difference

By Yan Liu
Connecticut Post
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Poisons today typically evoke notions of harm and danger – the opposite of medicines for healing. Yet traditional Chinese medicine, which has been in practice for over two millennia, used a large number of poisons to treat a variety of illnesses. Chinese doctors knew that what makes a drug therapeutic isn’t just its active ingredient – it depends on how you use it.

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tu Youyou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traditional Medicine#Poison#Mercury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
China
Related
SciencePhys.org

Starving pneumonia-causing bacteria of its favorite 'food' holds promise for new antibiotics

Australian researchers have revealed how the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) obtains the essential nutrient, manganese, from our bodies, which could lead to better therapies to target what is a life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant pathogen. Pneumococcus is one of the world's deadliest organisms, responsible for more than one million deaths each year and...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Researchers aim to cure HIV with a ‘fundamentally different’ method

Significant progress has been made in treating and, in very rare cases, curing HIV infections in humans. Though the virus can be controlled by taking a daily regimen of drugs, scientists are working toward a solution to completely eliminate the virus from the body. In a new announcement, researchers say they’re going to tackle this challenge using a “fundamentally different” approach than past methods.
Healthsoyacincau.com

MOH: Two people suffered acute poisoning after taking Ivermectin

The Ministry of Health has reported two individuals had suffered acute poisoning after taking Ivermectin. The anti-parasitic drug has been widely speculated as the miracle drug to treat COVID-19 but it has not yet received approval from Malaysian health authorities for human consumption. The first acute poisoning case was a...
HealthScience Focus

Can we cure old age?

Good news! Through vaccines, healthy diets and a great swathe of medical innovations, human lifespans have roughly doubled in the last century or so, from an average of 35 years in 1900 to an average of more than 70 years today. But, wait… you want more?. Perhaps understandably, you won’t...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Kill? Here’s What VAERS Reports Say

As health experts all over the world continue to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the vaccination has been linked to several severe side effects. Since the first vaccine jab was approved last December, many cases of myocarditis, blood-clotting disorders, anaphylaxis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and even Bell’s palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
Science96krock.com

What Did They Find Inside a Guy During a Colonoscopy?

Doctors were shocked at the discovery they made in the intestines of a patient. A 59-year-old man went into a hospital for a colonoscopy. During the procedure the medical professionals where inspecting the inner lining of the mans bowels and noticed something strange. There was a live ladybug crawling around inside the mans rectum.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This in Your Freezer, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Warns

Having frozen food in your freezer stashed away for a night where you're looking for a quick meal is always a great idea. We've all had evenings when frying up some frozen meat and veggies kept us full—and saved a lot of time. You may want to double check what you have in your freezer, however, thanks to a recent recall of products that sent three people to the hospital with salmonella poisoning. Read on to make sure you don't have this potentially contaminated food on hand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy