Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bold Predictions for 49ers' 2021 NFL Season

By Kristopher Knox, @kris_knox
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers are looking to rebound from a disappointing and injury-plagued 6-10 campaign. The good news is that many of the pieces remain from San Francisco's 2019 Super Bowl squad, and a few intriguing pieces have been added this offseason. With two exhibition games in the rearview, we...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Wayne Gallman
Person
George Kittle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Bold Predictions#Yahoo Sports#Rb#Ohio State#The Seattle Seahawks#The Los Angeles Rams#The Arizona Cardinals#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

49ers lose 2 defensive players to injuries

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost two depth players on defense to injuries that could impact their decisions as they prepare to cut down the roster before the regular season. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst suffered a high ankle sprain and linebacker Mychal Kendricks came down with...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why Jimmy Garoppolo's Career as a Starting Quarterback Could Be Over

Colin Cowherd: “The line between confidence and insecurity is very, very thin. Jimmy Garoppolo should be very confident. Even Tom Brady was afraid of him. He got to a Super Bowl! I mean look at the guy, if I looked like Jimmy Garoppolo I would take 400 selfies a day, and yet, did you watch him last night? He has lost confidence. Jimmy Garoppolo has NO confidence. What are the three things for a quarterback that crush confidence? Number one is INJURIES, you don’t want to get hit and he’s had those. Number two is your coach loses confidence in you, and we saw that in his last playoff run when he took the ball out of Jimmy’s hand. Number three is they draft your replacement. Jimmy Garoppolo had a quarterback rating of 16 last night and that’s against backups. The young quarterbacks who have never played before are crushing it in this preseason, and those young quarterbacks don’t have Kyle Shanahan, they don’t have this offensive line, they don’t have this culture, and they don’t have this roster. Jimmy Garoppolo has lost his fastball, and I like Garoppolo. I’m a much bigger fan of Garoppolo than 99% of you, but he does not look the same. I think the game is in his head right now and I don’t know if it’s solvable.” (Full Video Above)
NFLYardbarker

Kyle Shanahan gets honest about Trey Lance vs. Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers selected Trey Lance with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In doing so, San Francisco clearly signaled that it viewed the North Dakota State University standout as a potential franchise quarterback. In the months since then, the conversation has turned to when precisely the Niners will...
NFLFOX Sports

Which QB should start Week 1 for the 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance?

The NFC West might be the league's toughest division this season. Last season, it was the only NFC division to have three teams finish at .500 or better ⁠— the Seattle Seahawks (12-4), Los Angeles Rams (10-6) and Arizona Cardinals (8-8). The lone exception, the San Francisco 49ers (6-10), had...
NFLPress Democrat

Nick Bosa returns, and other observations from Day 18 of 49ers training camp

Here is what stood out during the 49ers 18th practice of training camp. Kyle Shanahan began moving the quarterbacks in and out to simulate what it will be like when Trey Lance comes in for certain plays and packages. This resulted in both quarterbacks taking reps with the first and second units. From the sidelines, the transition appeared to be seamless.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo Has Very Telling Response To Starter Question

The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars settled their quarterback competitions on Wednesday, leaving just a few teams left trying to figure out what players will line up under center for Week 1 of the regular season. Among those that qualify for that group are the San Fransisco 49ers. Veteran Jimmy...
NFLYardbarker

Three Things from 49ers Preseason Week Two

The San Francisco 49ers traveled to Sofi Stadium during week two of the preseason. San Francisco faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers in what felt like a home game for the 49ers. The 49ers earned the preseason victory but the results are never important this time of year, but rather how we get there. Today we look back at the matchup and focus on the three takeaways from Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy