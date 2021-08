FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The NFL season is officially just two weeks away. Most of your decisions for upcoming fantasy football drafts are likely based on consensus rankings, opinions, and expectations. However, don’t be afraid to have a few bold predictions shape some of your decision-making for this season. If you play it safe, you could limit your potential. Below are a handful of my bold predictions for the NFL season and what they mean for fantasy football.