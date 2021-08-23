Psychonauts 2 review: An early, easy nominee for 2021’s game of the year

Psychonauts 2 is a time sink. Now that's a phrase laden with negative connotations, an expression typically associated with the type of always-online and open world experiences that show little appreciation for your attention. Just so we're all clear, that's not what's going on here, as developer Double Fine has delivered a generous and expansive adventure full of heart and humor. Psychonauts 2 is a time sink in the truest sense, in that your time will sink into the ether as you play. Minutes will turn to hours with ease, and before you know it, the credits are rolling and your cheekbones are sore from all the smiling. Double Fine's psychodyssey defies all expectations.