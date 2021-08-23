Cancel
Video Games

Psychonauts 2 review: An early, easy nominee for 2021’s game of the year

By Sam Machkovech
Ars Technica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlatform: Xbox Series X/S (reviewed), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows (reviewed), Mac, Linux. Price: $60 (included with Xbox Game Pass on Windows 10, Xbox) Psychonauts 2 is the imperfect, astounding, hilarious, memorable, beautiful, long, drama-filled interactive cartoon for anyone who yearns for a certain era of 3D-gaming nostalgia. If that sounds like you, play this new game-of-the-year contender as soon as possible.

