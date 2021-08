Tomorrowland and Universal Music Group have signed a global partnership for future releases and artists under Tomorrowland Music. Since its debut edition, Tomorrowland has blossomed to become not just one of the most beloved festivals for dance music lovers in Europe, but those around the planet as well. Whether attending the festival at their home in Boom, Belgium, the Winter edition that takes place in the French Alps, or listening to their One World Radio broadcast, something that has been made clear is that they have their finger on the pulse of the scene. Now, they’ve looked to Universal Music Group for their latest addition to the brand’s roster with the launch of Tomorrowland Music.