Sandra Bullock Adopting Third Baby With Longtime Boyfriend Bryan Randall?

By A Ariel Gordon
Gossip Cop
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Sandra Bullock adopting another baby with her partner, Bryan Randall? One tabloid claims the Miss Congeniality star is eager to expand her brood. Gossip Cop investigates. This week’s edition of OK! reports Sandra Bullock is ready to have more children. Bullock is the mother of her two adopted children, Louis and Laila, and has expressed in the past that she’s open to adopting more. The tabloid notes that Bullock confessed in 2013, “if all of a sudden someone said, ‘You have five more kids,’ I’d be totally OK with it.” And an inside source tells the outlet that she’s ready to make the leap.

www.gossipcop.com

