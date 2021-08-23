Sandra Bullock Adopting Third Baby With Longtime Boyfriend Bryan Randall?

There will be one less passenger aboard Brad Pitt's upcoming action-thriller Bullet Train, as Collider has learned that Lady Gaga will not be along for the ride after all. Last year, Collider reported that Lady Gaga was nearing a deal to join fellow Oscar winner Pitt in Sony's Bullet Train, which follows a group of assassins who board the same high-speed train, each tasked with a different mission. That story ran in November 2020 and was not confirmed by the studio, though it was true at the time. Unfortunately, the pandemic wreaked havoc on production schedules across Hollywood, and by mid-February, another Oscar winner -- Sandra Bullock -- had signed on to join the cast in an undisclosed role.