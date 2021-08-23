Two Cocke Co. football players "doing better" after injuries reported in Friday night game, one player airlifted

The Cocke County High School football team told 10News that one of its players, Tasean Simpson, was airlifted after being injured during a game against Cherokee High School on Friday night. Later, they said that he was doing better and would be released to go home on Saturday.

They also said that the team's quarterback, Baylor Baxter, was also doing well on Saturday after he was injured during the game.

"Thanks for all the prayers for all of our players, team, staff and community," officials said.

Videos posted on social media show an emergency helicopter landing on the field to airlift the player.

The Cocke County football team had told 10News that its quarterback, Baylor Baxter, suffered from a concussion, and another player had a separated shoulder and a third player obtained a lower leg injury.