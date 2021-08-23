Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

30 for 30 Podcasts and The Undefeated present 'The King of Crenshaw,' a Nipsey Hussle podcast series

By James Jackson
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article30 for 30 Podcasts and The Undefeated present The King of Crenshaw, a four-part podcast series that focuses on how the late Nipsey Hussle's life, death, and legacy deeply impacted the sports world. This series aims to examine how that overlap of Black male creativity, talent, and ambition will forever live on in Nipsey's responsibility to his neighborhood. And how NBA players are vowing to continue his marathon moving forward.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Demarcus Cousins
Person
Isaiah Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Stories#The U S Women#Undefeated#Nothin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicrapradar.com

BJ The Chicago Kid Covers Nipsey Hussle

On what would have been Nipsey Hussle’s 36th birthday, BJ The Chicago Kid pays tribute with a cover of the late rapper. Produced by Naz and The Ghoulie$, the Chi-Town singer covers “Double Up” off Nipsey’s Grammy-nominated album, Victory Lap. “I wanted to creatively honor my friend who not just uplifted so many with his music, but was an incredible man who meant the world to the industry as a whole. This is my way of working to continue his legacy through music”, said BJ. The Marathon forever continues.
Musicthebrag.com

Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra release powerful tribute to Nipsey Hussle

Asian-Australian artist Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra has today released a tribute single for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Alongside L-Fresh The LION, Nardean, Mack Ridge, Blaq Carrie, Sachém, and SOL CHLD, the Obscure Orchestra remixed ‘Last Time That I Checc’d’, the 2018 single from Hussle’s debut album Victory Lap. All...
NBAsiriusxm.com

Explore Nipsey Hussle’s impact on sports with ESPN’s all-new podcast featuring NBA stars

SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher are proud to offer ESPN’s new 30 for 30 podcast The King of Crenshaw, a four-part series on how the late rapper Nipsey Hussle‘s life, death, and legacy deeply impacted the sports world. Presented by 30 for 30 Podcasts and The Undefeated, this series aims to examine how that overlap of Black male creativity, talent, and ambition will forever live on in Nipsey’s responsibility to his neighborhood and how NBA players are vowing to continue his marathon moving forward.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Watch Snoop Dogg's "Milk Crate Challenge" Play-by-Play Commentary

Quickly becoming known for his unrivaled commentary skills, Snoop Dogg recently offered some hilarious play-by-play commentary for the “Milk Crate Challenge” taking over social media. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest host Stephen A. Smith, the beloved rapper shared his thoughts on the ridiculous viral challenge...
NBANew York Post

Austin Rivers engaged to model after finding new NBA home

If the Denver Nuggets make a playoff run this season, Austin Rivers will now be chasing his second ring after popping the question to his 22-year-old model girlfriend Audreyana Michelle on a recent trip to Italy. Rivers posted photos of their Lake Como engagement, describing his new fiancee as “My...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Max Kellerman’s Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

Max Kellerman has built his career on scorching hot sports takes. His latest involves none other than Michael Jordan. Most, if not all, call Jordan the greatest player in NBA history. He won six NBA championships, averaged 30.1 points per game over his career and dominated the league for years. The only players that have an argument against Jordan are probably just LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – and apparently Allen Iverson.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dell Curry Accuses Sonya Curry Of Cheating With Former NFL Player Steven Johnson

It's not unusual to see the last name 'Curry' all over the news. This time, however, it's not because of something Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry did. The Currys are on everybody's mouths right now. Sonya Curry filed for divorce from Dell, a former NBA player, and Stephen and Seth's father. And while this shouldn't be news because people get divorced all the time, the details of the situation have made tabloid-hunters very happy.
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Rick Ross Does His Own Crate Challenge – Watch

Rick Ross is the latest rapper to participate in the viral crate challenge. However, he stepped things up a notch—both literally and figuratively—and added some boss-like elements to his version of the challenge. Earlier today (Aug. 25), Rozay share a video of himself climbing atop a gradual stack of boxes...
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Rick Ross Shares Text From Drake: “Everything Is Unfolding.. I’m About To Be As Free As A Bird”

Rick Ross is currently doing promo for his new book The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire which will be out everywhere on September 7th. One of the shows he did was SiriusXM Urban View’s ‘The Mike Muse Show’ and on the show, Mike Muse asked him about Drake and Kanye West’s feud, seeing as though he’s worked extensively with both of them.
NBAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

Allen Iverson signs multi-year partnership with Viola

NBA Hall of Famer and Hampton Roads native Allen Iverson has signed a multi-year partnership with Viola Brands, which is a Black-owned multinational cannabis operator co-founded by former NBA player Al Harrington. The partnership will involve his own cannabis line, merchandise, and other products with Viola to create an industry-leading collaboration across product lines.
Chicago, ILHipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Told Meek Mill To Visit Chicago At His Own Risk

Chicago, IL – Lil Durk and Meek Mill have built a strong friendship over the years. During a recent radio interview, Lil Durk reflected on a time he was honest with Meek, who wanted to pull up on him and visit Chicago’s O’Block neighborhood where Durkio once called home prior to moving to Atlanta.
NBAYardbarker

Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Kevin Durant, And Other NBA Stars Pick Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James: ‘If You Want To Have Fun, Go Play With LeBron. If You Want To Win, You Play With Kobe’

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are two of the greatest players of all time. In the post-Michael Jordan era, Kobe and LeBron were the two faces of the NBA, that had the most success since Jordan retired for the second time in 1998. Kobe represented the similar win-at-all-costs mentality that Michael Jordan was renowned for.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player In NBA History To Average 40 PPG In Multiple Playoff Series

When you go back and look at the numbers Michael Jordan put up throughout his career, it is hard to imagine there was any player who was ever able to do such things. Jordan was a statistical anomaly, doing things that most players could not even dream of. For the first part of his career, Jordan quickly established himself as the best individual player in the league, scoring a great number of points on a regular basis. Michael Jordan holds some of the most unbreakable records the NBA has ever seen, something that will cement him in the history books forever.
NBAYardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal wants Las Vegas to have NBA team

Shaquille O’Neal lives in Las Vegas part of the time and thinks the city should have an NBA team. O’Neal was interviewed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes regarding the Big Fella’s “The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.” In the interview, they talked about Las Vegas possibly getting an NBA team. O’Neal seemed to hint one was coming.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DDG Successfully Completes Crate Challenge: Watch

Everyone is participating in the crate challenge right now, but not many have actually succeeded at the viral craze. If you're not in-tune with what's been happening in the last few days, people have been stacking up milk crates in a pyramid formation and attempting to walk across them, and most people have wiped out in the process. We watched YK Osiris nearly break his neck as he tried out the trend, but we've officially witnessed the first rapper to actually complete the challenge... and it surprisingly was not Soulja Boy!
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Report: Sixers Covet Trade Package to Flip for Damian Lillard

It's been an open secret for weeks that Daryl Morey is highly unlikely to make a trade with the Trail Blazers that doesn't bring Damian Lillard back to the Philadelphia 76ers. And even as his dreams of swapping Ben Simmons for Lillard as soon as possible fade further and further from reality, Morey still has ambitions of effectively using his disgruntled star point guard to acquire Portland's.

Comments / 0

Community Policy