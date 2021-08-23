30 for 30 Podcasts and The Undefeated present 'The King of Crenshaw,' a Nipsey Hussle podcast series
30 for 30 Podcasts and The Undefeated present The King of Crenshaw, a four-part podcast series that focuses on how the late Nipsey Hussle's life, death, and legacy deeply impacted the sports world. This series aims to examine how that overlap of Black male creativity, talent, and ambition will forever live on in Nipsey's responsibility to his neighborhood. And how NBA players are vowing to continue his marathon moving forward.www.espn.com
