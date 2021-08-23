Underwater Volcanic Eruption In Pacific Ocean Adds New Member To Japan's Archipelago
Last week, Japan’s archipelago of over 6,800 islands added a new member after an undersea volcanic eruption created a landmass. According to Japan’s coast guard, the new island has a 1km diameter and initially, it assumed the shape of a broken horseshoe. However, recent images revealed two crescent-shaped landmasses resembling a bracket. The new island formed in the Pacific Ocean about 50km ( 31 miles) south of Minami Iwoto, the southernmost island of the Ogasawara group and 1,200km (745 miles) south of Tokyo.www.ibtimes.com
