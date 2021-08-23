Underwater Volcanic Eruption In Pacific Ocean Adds New Member To Japan's Archipelago

The small boat sliced its way through the waveless ocean. The Fiji air was warm and still, the silhouettes of distant islands like sentinels watching our progress. It seemed a perfect day to visit the Solo Lighthouse and the “drowned land” reputed to surround it. As we entered the gap through the coral reef bordering the Solo Lagoon, we all removed our headgear and bowed, clapping gently with cupped hands to show our respect to the people locals say live on the land beneath the sea. The Solo Lagoon lies at the northern extremity of the Kadavu island group...