Location: Pasadena, California (Rose Bowl) Date/Time: Saturday, August 28th at 9:30 a.m. (Hawaii Time) Streaming: TV subscribers should be able to watch on the ESPN app. Head-to-Head: UCLA leads the series 3-0. The two programs faced each other twice back in the 1930s, then didn’t meet again until 2017. Baffling, really, wouldn’t have guessed that hiatus. UCLA won that 2017 meeting 56-23. Josh Rosen lit UH up. The pandemic robbed Hawaii of a home contest against UCLA last fall. Unaware if that game will ever be rescheduled. EDIT: Of course, a mere two hours after this post went live, UH announced that the 2020 home match has been rescheduled for 2024, AND Hawaii and UCLA added a game each to the series. Good on ya, Bruins.