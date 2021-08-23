Cancel
Fresno, CA

Alleged DUI driver arrested following crash in northwest Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
Fresno police believe a man was driving under the influence when he crashed into a brick wall in northwest Fresno overnight.

Officers responded to the crash before midnight on Gettysburg and Barcus Avenues.

Investigators say for an unknown reason, the driver of a Dodge Charger crashed through a block-lite wall, ending up partially in the backyard of a home.

Debris from the crash was left scattered across the yard, and bricks from the wall hit the house.

No one was hurt.

Officers arrested the driver after he was tested for being under the influence.

