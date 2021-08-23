30 Famous Black Virgos

From running a successful beauty brand to landing roles in A-List movies, Rihanna is clearly a woman of many talents. Over the last few years, the star has flexed her entrepreneurial skills and proven to be an accomplished businessperson. But even with her ever-growing resume, Rihanna will always be known best for being a talented singer and songwriter. But to the dismay of many fans, it's been years since the singer released any new music. Her last album, "Anti," dropped in 2016, and fans have been waiting patiently ever since for the Barbados native to release new music. And although it's still unclear when the singer will release new music, the good news is that Rihanna has a repertoire of songs that fans can listen to tide them over.