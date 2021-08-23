30 Famous Black Virgos

Who better to declare that Virgo season is upon us than the Queen Virgo herself: Beyoncé Giselle Carter-Knowles?. As well as being the queen of the music industry, Beyoncé is known for using her website to share album news, shout out her peers in the industry, and raise awareness for problems like police brutality. But Virgo season required a special celebration. On August 22, Beyoncé shared her Virgo Season Yearbook, with 34 childhood pictures of celebrities and public figures. Featuring Keke Palmer, Amy Winehouse, Ava DuVernay, Nick Jonas, and more, the yearbook also included a treat for BTS fans: Jeon Jungkook, the youngest member of the Korean septet.
