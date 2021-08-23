County Commissioners Hear From a Frustrated Public

Horry County leaders held a public hearing last night to discuss how to spend millions of dollars in federal funds. During the meeting, community members had the chance to give their ideas and proposals for how the funds should be spent. As part of the “American Rescue Plan Act”, Horry County was issued around $69 million by the U.S. Treasury. The money will be paid in two installments and the county received their first payment in May. The second is due to arrive no sooner than July 2022 and all funds must be spent by December 31, 2026. Community members gave two potential ways for the funds to be spent, the first is workforce housing and the second is increasing the county’s public safety.