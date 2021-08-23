Cancel
County Commissioners Hear From a Frustrated Public

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActions speak louder than words as commissioners rely on Sheriff for order at meeting. County Commissioners heard from several residents during public comment at the regular commission meeting last week, asking them to take a stand against the mask mandate as well as establish a Constitutional County, a movement by two Nevada counties to join with the Constitutional Sheriff’s and Peace Officers Association. Members of the association believe that elected Sheriffs are the first line of defense in preserving the Constitutional rights of a citizen and that the Sheriff stands as the upholder, defender, protector, and servant to the liberties of the people within the county.

