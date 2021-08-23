Cancel
Environment

Climate change is an infrastructure problem – map of electric vehicle chargers shows one reason why

 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Most of America’s 107,000 gas stations can fill several cars every five or 10 minutes at multiple pumps. Not so for electric vehicle chargers – at least not yet. Today the U.S. has around 43,000 public EV charging stations, with about 106,000 outlets. Each outlet can charge only one vehicle at a time, and even fast-charging outlets take an hour to provide 180-240 miles’ worth of charge; most take much longer.

EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The First Delivery of 'Green Steel' Suggests Its Future Is Not Far Off

'Green steel' might sound like an oxymoron, but it's a phrase you're bound to be hearing a lot more of in the next few years. On Wednesday, the world's first, carbon-free steel was delivered to the truck-maker AB Volvo in Sweden. It's only a trial run, and, admittedly, a bit of a media stunt, but Volvo says it has ordered the materials to start production on a new fleet of green steel vehicles. According to SSAB, the Swedish steelmaker responsible for the green steel, the ribbon-cutting event is an "important step towards a completely fossil-free value chain from mine to finished steel." HYBRIT, or Hydrogen...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Benzinga

Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities.
CarsWashington Post

Where We Are on the Road to Electric Vehicles

Are we there yet? No, but we’re definitely on the road. After decades of doubt, the world’s automakers have made up their minds about electric vehicles. The car world was rocked in January by General Motors Co.’s pledge to stop selling gas-burning cars by 2035, and industrywide EV investment plans now top $230 billion, according to AlixPartners, a consultancy. With governments wielding carrots for consumers and sticks for producers, EVs jumped to 11% of new car sales in Europe in 2020 and reached nearly 15% in the first quarter of 2021; in the same period, EV sales in China went from 4.8% to 8%. But there are big obstacles to the breakneck transition scientists say is needed to limit climate change, including plain old inertia. When it comes to cars, said Gina McCarthy, President Joe Biden’s top climate adviser, lots of people “just want ’em to be what they used to be.”
Carsetftrends.com

Half of U.S. Vehicles Sold to Be Electric by 2030

By 2030, half of all cars and light trucks sold in America could be electric, hydrogen-fueled, or plug-in hybrid, as reported the Wall Street Journal. Of those meeting at the White House last Friday were Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., and Stellantics NV, the maker of Chrysler. The initiative will fund supply-chain research and development, and manufacturing. Additionally, the automakers have asked for purchase incentives as well as national electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.
Energy Industryknoxfocus.com

Clean Energy and China’s Sleight of Hand

There may be a force that could lead to a breaking up of the United States that is not due to a constitutional crisis provoked by the Federal government (see my article on HR 1). That would be the mandating of renewables to power electric vehicles. Somehow, the governor of California was able to unilaterally impose via executive order banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. I presume this applies to motorcycles and trucks. Given present technology, this would severely damage long haul trucking and the RV industry. There is considerable doubt as to whether the California power grid with its rolling blackouts will be able to provide the energy necessary for 100 percent electric cars using 100 percent “renewable” energy. Given the resistance that exists against windmills and acres of solar panels, it will be interesting to see whether the power companies will have to resort to nuclear and even coal-fired plants.
Presidential ElectionWired

Biden Wants More EVs on Roads. What About Charging Stations?

Last week, President Biden gathered executives of the three biggest US automakers—Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis (which makes Fiat-Chrysler vehicles)—at the White House. Biden got to gleefully drive an electric Jeep for the occasion. More important, the three companies jointly pledged that at least 40 percent, and as many as half, of vehicles they sell by the end of the decade would be zero-emission ones.
Environmentecowatch.com

Study Warns 'Blue Hydrogen' Funded in Bipartisan Plan More Polluting Than Coal

While celebrated as a climate victory by the Biden administration, the large infrastructure bill passed in the U.S. Senate this week includes billions of dollars of funding toward "blue hydrogen," which new research published Thursday finds is more polluting than coal. The $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure package passed Tuesday includes...
CarsNature.com

Electric cars and batteries: how will the world produce enough?

You have full access to this article via your institution. The age of the electric car is upon us. Earlier this year, the US automobile giant General Motors announced that it aims to stop selling petrol-powered and diesel models by 2035. Audi, based in Germany, plans to stop producing such vehicles by 2033. Many other automotive multinationals have issued similar road maps. Suddenly, major carmakers’ foot-dragging on electrifying their fleets is turning into a rush for the exit.
Small BusinessWestport News

Opinion: Politicians Are Rushing a Transition to Electric Vehicles and Small Businesses Will Pay for It

Small business owners beware: From California to Minnesota to Washington, D.C., governments are pushing policies to eventually eliminate gas-powered vehicles and subsidize the electric car market. For consumers and small businesses alike, the consequences will be higher prices, rising taxes, and fewer transportation options to fit our needs. These policies...
IndustryNBC Miami

These Electric Submarines Map the Seafloor to Make Way for Wind Power

A start-up called Bedrock has developed electric, autonomous submarines and software that map the seafloor to help identify sites that are suited for offshore wind farms. The U.S. has been a global laggard in offshore wind power, with just one active facility that started commercial operations in 2016. However, the...
CarsWilliamson Daily News

Hydrogen Still a Viable Alternative to EVs

While the rest of the automotive world is jumping on the electric vehicle (EV) bandwagon to reduce carbon emissions, another alternative-fuel option remains viable but low-key and hidden. Hydrogen fuel cells have been around for the past two decades, but the renewable energy source hasn’t gotten the traction that EVs do when replacing the internal combustion engine. However, it still makes news when an automaker announces that they are pursuing hydrogen technology.
Environmentedf.org

Carbon removal tech could help us draw down historic pollution and go beyond net-zero. But it needs the right policy.

This blog was co-authored by Maureen Lackner, Manager for Economics & Policy at EDF. This EDF working paper explores policy tools that federal policymakers could use to quickly and responsibly begin deployment of Direct Air Capture facilities, one of several possible carbon removal approaches that could help get the U.S. to net-negative emissions, alongside essential measures to slash pollution.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Gallego seeks bold investment in electric vehicles and transportation infrastructure

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego today joined business leaders to call for modernizing the transportation sector by investing in advanced vehicles and transportation infrastructure, as well as expanding electric vehicle (EV) tax incentives. At the press conference hosted by the Arizona Technology Council, Mayor Gallego and other clean-vehicle advocates urged Congress...

