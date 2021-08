No matter how many times you've sung a song, sometimes you have a mental blip and forget the words. This was the case during Maroon 5's show at Milwaukee’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, when frontman Adam Levine was singing their first big hit, "She Will Be Loved." Levine accidentally opened with the second verse of the song, and when he continued singing, he forgot the lyrics again. The crowd gamely played along, singing the real lyrics loudly. Levine ended up stopping the show and acknowledging his screw-up. "I f----- up," he admitted.