Riverbend by CLB Architects

Riverbend is a family retreat located in Jackson, Wyoming, designed in 2018 by CLB Architects. Riverbend is a family retreat located on the east bank of the Snake River adjacent to Grand Teton National Park. The house nestles against the river, which forms the north and west perimeter of an 18-acre wooded property that features dramatic mountain views to the north through a veil of cottonwood trees. A careful study of the relationship between the site, river, and mountain views beyond led the architects to elevate the main floor of the 6,257-square-foot house six feet above the natural ground plane. The result is architecture that engages with its riverine and mountain setting.