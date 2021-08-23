Teacher to Parent: Doesn't like school lunch? Teach him to make his own

For anyone who ever attended Thruston Elementary, this is going to feel like a love letter. The truth is- I absolutely loved that school. And, though it was torn down decades ago, I still carry my experiences there with me everywhere I go. Honestly, I get a little sad every single time I'm on Hwy 144 and pass the place where the school used to stand. I'm more attached to that building than any house I have ever lived in. I think a lot of my classmates will relate to this statement. But Thruston is "the house that built me."