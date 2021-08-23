Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Teacher to Parent: Doesn't like school lunch? Teach him to make his own

The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we get to this week’s question, I’m delighted to announce that I’ve collected all the best columns from the past five years and published them in a single book called, aptly enough, Teacher to Parent: A Collection of Columns. It’s just in time for back-to-school when parents can most use it! You can find ordering information at my website, JodyStallings.com. Thank you for your years of reading and encouragement!

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Related
EducationPosted by
NBC News

School Covid mask rules have sparked parent-teacher violence. We can't ignore it.

One of the first pieces of advice a veteran teacher gives a novice is to set the classroom tone in the first few weeks of school: Letting early disruptions slide can mean ongoing misbehavior that hinders learning. This year, it’s the adults who are misbehaving, with few educators prepared for the verbal and physical attacks that have marked the start of another not-normal year.
Kidswfxb.com

Parents Can Help Kids Prep for Back-to-School

If you haven’t started prepping your kids to go back to school yet, now is the time. That’s the advice from a psychiatric doctor who says parents can ease children’s transition to in-person learning after months of virtual schooling with discussions and schedule changes. Kids will likely have a lot of questions and fears about returning to the classroom, and she says it’s important to talk to them about what to expect in order to help them feel calm and excited about the process.
Educationwhitewaterbanner.com

Organizing Your Life with School Age Children & Teaching Them to Organize Theirs

Organizing Your Life with School Age Children and Teaching Them to Organize Theirs. Wednesday, August 18th at 6:00 p.m. Attend this program in-person at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library. Or register at whitewaterlibrary.org to attend virtually. This presentation is a perfect mix of some basic oganizational tips for people...
Educationstudyfinds.org

Back to school, please! 4 in 5 parents are eager for their kids to return to the classroom

NEW YORK — Virtual learning may have been fun for students, but parents are eager to send their kids back to school. This back-to-school season, families are getting ready for the inevitable shift in morning routines after over a year of being flexible with home, hybrid, and in-person study. Whether preparing to return to in-person school with safety precautions or continuing to learn remotely, families might feel a bit overwhelmed at the idea of having an everyday routine again.
EducationPosted by
WBKR

I Vividly Remember My First Day at Thruston Elementary School

For anyone who ever attended Thruston Elementary, this is going to feel like a love letter. The truth is- I absolutely loved that school. And, though it was torn down decades ago, I still carry my experiences there with me everywhere I go. Honestly, I get a little sad every single time I'm on Hwy 144 and pass the place where the school used to stand. I'm more attached to that building than any house I have ever lived in. I think a lot of my classmates will relate to this statement. But Thruston is "the house that built me."
Educationfox38corpuschristi.com

Parents Feeling the Stress of Packing School Lunches

Nearly three in five parents stressed just thinking about packing kids lunches again. Trouble begins at the grocery store for more than half of parents (54%) who dread back-to-school grocery shopping. Although most parents budget during the summer to prepare for the back-to-school season, parents spend an extra $390 on groceries per person in their household during the school year.
Personal FinanceWRDW-TV

Chef can't taste his own food

Millions of parents give their children an allowance. For decades it was paid in cash, but technology is giving families a new option. We have more on whether or not debit cards are good for kids. Crowd turns out for hearing on McDuffie County trash service. Updated: 8 hours ago.
Educationmamaknowsitall.com

Your Child Can Pack Their Own School Lunch

When my daughter Ayva started elementary school, I did a lot of research on packing school lunches. I was on Pinterest saving bento lunch ideas and sandwiches that looked like butterflies. I spent a ton of time making grocery lists. I’d also walk around the market looking for delicious lunch box fillers that would make her happy. After a year of cleaning out her lunch box and realizing she only really ate half of one thing, I gave up.
EducationPosted by
@JohnLocke

Public, Private School Teachers Homeschooling Their Own Kids

Barnini Chakraborty writes for the Washington Examiner about an interesting education development. The plan was Hoerschelman would go back to teaching, but the family ran into trouble finding daycare so she decided to stay home and give her daughters the individualized instruction a traditional learning environment lacked. “I never thought...
EducationThe Post and Courier

Teacher to Parent: Don't overlook your own influence on your child's beliefs

I know some parents who are planning to go into their kids’ classrooms every day starting this fall, listening to what their children are learning. They are paying for it through their taxes and have a right to be there. The last year when parents were able to hear what teachers are saying showed that a lot of them aren’t teaching our kids, but indoctrinating them with divisive ideas on economics, race, the environment, etc. Shouldn’t we be more cautious about what our kids are being taught?
EducationKSLTV

Back To School: Making Home Lunches Kids Will Want To Eat

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a constant fight between children and their parents when it comes to having them take home lunch to school. KSL’s Jenne Anderson talked with Harmons Chef Lesli Sommerdorf and got some tips on getting your students excited about a home lunch.
Kidskiwaradio.com

UI Health Expert Tells Parents To Have Their Kids Mask Up At School

Statewide Iowa — As Iowa’s children prepare to head back to school, the state is experiencing a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. Stanley Perlman, a professor of immunology and pediatrics at the University of Iowa, says even though the state has outlawed districts from requiring masks in school, parents should still have their kids wear masks to slow the spread.

Comments / 0

Community Policy