‘Cowboy Bebop’: First Photos From Netflix’s Live-Action Adaptation

 3 days ago
Netflix has released a first look at its live-action adaptation of the Cowboy Bebop anime series.

The streamer has released eight photos (below) from the space Western — plus announced that the long-awaited show will debut Nov. 19.

The series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda as three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. From the show’s description: “They form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjcmW_0ba9U1rg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2Q3i_0ba9U1rg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNljC_0ba9U1rg00

Based on the popular 1998 Japanese anime TV series from writer Cain Kuga, Netflix first first ordered the project direct to series with 10 episodes back in 2018. A live-action feature film version starring Keanu Reeves was also previously in development at Fox.

André Nemec ( Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ) serve as showrunner, with original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe as a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returning for the live-action adaptation.

