Monday Weather

For the rest of the afternoon hours, we are going to see an increase in cloud cover across the region. Spotty showers are expected to develop, but will stay mostly to the southern half of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s for highs. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 miles per hour, then pick up a bit in speeds up to 15 miles per hour later today. Tonight, we are looking to have clear skies with lows in the 70s and winds will be on the calm side. For the last day of this week, we can expect another mix of sun and clouds. More spotty showers will be appearing on the eastern counties of the viewing area and temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. We will continue to feel the temperatures staying in the upper 80s to low 90s for the next several days. A mix of sun and clouds will continue as we head into the first half of next week as well. Next Wednesday looks to have warmer temperatures coming back to the region with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. We continue through hurricane season, and there are three active systems, with one looking to be the most promising to make landfall early next week in the U.S. At this point, our region doesn’t look to have any direct impact, but if the systems moves in a western direction at all, we could have more rain coming in and a bit stronger wind speeds from the east. We’ll continue to monitor this system as it moves closer.