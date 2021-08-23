Cancel
It’s Not Just for Stocks: Valuations Matter with Corporate Bonds Too

By Tom Lydon
etftrends.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors frequently hear about valuations as they realte to equities, but hunting for good bargains also has its applications in the world of corporate bonds. The VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) helps with that objective, making it unique relative to old-guard corporate debt exchange traded funds. MIG, which debuted last December, follows the MVIS® Moody’s Analytics® US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index.

