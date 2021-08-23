Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Activists Want City To Cut Ties With ShotSpotter — But Chicago Police Already Extended Its Contract Two More Years

By Mauricio Peña
Posted by 
Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Activists have pushed the Chicago Police Department to stop using ShotSpotter following reports casting doubt on the technology’s reliability. But city records show the Police Department already renewed its controversial contract months ago, finalizing an extension in December to continue using ShotSpotter until late 2023. Chicago police have...

blockclubchicago.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Spotter#Chicago Police#Police Harassment#Police Brutality#Shotspotter#The Police Department#Procurement Services#The Action Center On Race#We Want City Council#Cpd#Latino#Vice Magazine#The Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Block Club Chicago

In ‘Unapologetic’ Film, Meet The Chicago Women Fighting For Black Liberation

CHICAGO — A documentary chronicling the work of two prominent Chicago activists is screening at the Gene Siskel Film Center this week. “Unapologetic” tells the story of Janaé Bonsu and Ambrell “Bella BAHHS” Gambrell, two Chicago abolitionists who fought for justice following the killing of Rekia Boyd by Chicago police officer Dante Servin in 2012 and the death of Laquan McDonald at the hands of former officer Jason Van Dyke in 2014.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Block Club Chicago

King Von Mural Near Parkways Gardens Sparked Debate, Threats And Harassment. Now, Neighbors To Vote On Its Fate

WOODLAWN — A Parkway Gardens mural in honor of a slain rapper who grew up there is bitterly dividing Woodlawn neighbors who have decided to vote on whether to keep it. The mural of King Von was created earlier this month by artist Chris Devins and painted on the side of Parkway Supermarket, 6435 S. King Drive, across from the apartments. It depicts King Von posing in a chair wearing an O Block chain — a reference to a popular nickname for Parkway Gardens.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Block Club Chicago

More Than A Year After Looting, Auburn Gresham Jewel-Osco Reopens With Space For South Shore Drill Team

AUBURN GRESHAM — A South Side grocery store is finally open again more than a year after it shut down because of looting. Community and city leaders welcomed shoppers back to Jewel Osco at 94th Street and Ashland Avenue on Wednesday. The remodeled store now includes a 2,200-square-foot community room for the South Shore Drill Team to gather and practice. The supermarket company also donated $2,000 to the group.

Comments / 1

Community Policy