Activists Want City To Cut Ties With ShotSpotter — But Chicago Police Already Extended Its Contract Two More Years

WOODLAWN — A Parkway Gardens mural in honor of a slain rapper who grew up there is bitterly dividing Woodlawn neighbors who have decided to vote on whether to keep it. The mural of King Von was created earlier this month by artist Chris Devins and painted on the side of Parkway Supermarket, 6435 S. King Drive, across from the apartments. It depicts King Von posing in a chair wearing an O Block chain — a reference to a popular nickname for Parkway Gardens.