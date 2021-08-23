How Does Ryan Pace Compare to His Peers?

Going purely by the comments section on Windy City Gridiron and on the hyperbole flying around other social media, the single biggest factor missing from discussions of Ryan Pace’s impact on the Bears is that fans seem to lack an overview of the entire NFL. This article is intentionally light on any analysis. When I provide commentary, it will be in sidebars. Otherwise, this simply reports numbers—most of which were gathered from the incomparable Pro Football Reference. I made no judgment as to role, using the executive reported by PFR as the general manager, even when this included coaches who were listed in that role or owners.