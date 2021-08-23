Pre-Snap Reads 8/23: Pete Carroll hints some starters will play in Seahawks’ preseason finale
Context matters about a game in which the Broncos played most of their starters while the home team sat nearly all of its best players. A longer break between the preseason finale and season opener in Indianapolis played a key role in Seattle's decision to rest starters in the first two exhibition contests. But that should change with a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on tap.www.fieldgulls.com
